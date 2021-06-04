Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 273,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.24. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

