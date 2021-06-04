Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.04 million and $596,349.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00985777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.02 or 0.09754678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051725 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

