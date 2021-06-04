Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Shares Down 3.1%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

