Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.