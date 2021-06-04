Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

