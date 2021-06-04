Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

GILD traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.