Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 626,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

