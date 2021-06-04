General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $73.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NYSE GM opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 708,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

