General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 207953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.