General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,842 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $57,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 175,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 418.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,642 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,515. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.