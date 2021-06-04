General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.24

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 16969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.