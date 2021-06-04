Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.93.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

