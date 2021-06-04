Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $265,314.25 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.74 or 0.09832810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052095 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.