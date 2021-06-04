Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 3,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 248,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

GMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

