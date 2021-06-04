Gas Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and $21.20 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.95 or 0.00024460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

