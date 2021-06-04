Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.