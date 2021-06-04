Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.57

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 28307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

