Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

