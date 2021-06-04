Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

