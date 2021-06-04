FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tosoh Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tosoh in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.02.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

