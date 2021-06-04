FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 79,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

