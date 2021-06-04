FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Up 3.4%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 477,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

