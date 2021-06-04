FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

