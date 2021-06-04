Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

FRO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

