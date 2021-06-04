Fosun International Ltd Takes $703,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,162.68. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $702.02 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

