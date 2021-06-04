Fosun International Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.