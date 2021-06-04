Fosun International Ltd Acquires 248 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,420.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

