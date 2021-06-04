Fortuna Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $243,950.08 and approximately $260.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00025355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.00994147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.44 or 0.09823205 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

