Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

