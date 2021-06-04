Forsta AP Fonden Sells 19,400 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

