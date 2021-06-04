Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

