Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 7,300 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

