Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $351.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

