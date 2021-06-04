Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

