Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 938,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

