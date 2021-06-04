Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

