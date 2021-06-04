Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 740,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,054,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 162,126 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

