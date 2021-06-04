Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

