Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

