Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,302,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 647,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

