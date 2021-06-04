Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $192.05 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $193.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

