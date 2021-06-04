Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 206,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.