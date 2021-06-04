Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9,303.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Focus Financial Partners worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

