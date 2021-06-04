FOAM Market Capitalization Achieves $11.85 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. FOAM has a market cap of $11.85 million and $19,531.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,515,058 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

