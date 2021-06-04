Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. Analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,396 shares of company stock worth $393,797. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

