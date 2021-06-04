Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FLNT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fluent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Fluent by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

