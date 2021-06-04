Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

FSBC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

