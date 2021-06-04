Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.94 million.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

