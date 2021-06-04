Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.94 million.
Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.