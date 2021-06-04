Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Five Below stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.45.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.