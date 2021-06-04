Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 14,768 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 781.32% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.